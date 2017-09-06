Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru has said that he is looking forward to score his first goal of the season for Anderlecht on Friday when they host Lokeren in a Belgian top flight league game.

The Everton loanee, who has been in great form for the Belgium champions, said his top priority is to help his team get back to winning ways after a rather indifferent start to the new season.

Anderlecht are a disappointing 11th on the table with a mere five points from as many matches.

They have only once, lost twice and drawn twice.

“We just want the three points at stake in the game against Lokeren to get back on track,” he said.

“I am looking forward to help my team achieve that as I am also looking forward to my first goal in the league this season.”

His compatriot Yusuf Lawal may debut for Lokeren in the game.