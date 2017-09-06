Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says they have one foot in the door of Russia after their 1-1 draw against Cameroon in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday.

The stalemate in Yaounde followed a 4-0 win at home last Friday, and the German manager says he is happy with their progress.

A goal from Moses Simon handed the Super Eagles the lead, but Vincent Aboubakar stepped up to beat Ikechukwu Ezenwa from the spot after the goalkeeper’s error 15 minutes from time.

“I am very happy that we are on the verge of qualification to the FIFA World Cup in Russia,” Rohr told reporters.

“There is joy in my heart for coaching this set of players who gave their best for the entire 90 minutes to grab a point. Now we have a foot at the Mundial.

“It was a different Cameroon team. After losing 4-0 to us last Friday, they came out and gave us a good game.

“Our target was to grab four points over the two legs. For us we achieved our objective. It was mission accomplished us.

”We should all be happy now that we are on the verge of qualification although we know that we made mistakes that we will work on fixing in the upcoming period.”

In the wake of the draw, the Super Eagles now need a draw at home against Zambia to reach the 2018 World Cup.