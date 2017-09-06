Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has said the penalty awarded against him in Cameroon in a World Cup qualifier was wrong.

FC Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar tucked away the penalty to peg back the Eagles and delay Nigeria’s qualification for Russia 2018.

It was the first goal Ezenwa will concede in a competitive game for the Super Eagles.

But the FC Ifeanyiubah shot stopper maintained: “I can confidently say the referee misjudged the tackle.

“I had my calculations right. I was first to the ball, I touched the ball but also had contact with the player. But if the referee said I committed the foul, why did he not issue me a yellow?

“Well I have put that behind me now. I have learnt from the mistake and I am looking up to the next game.

“But I am happy that we got something out of the game and it leaves us in a good position for qualification.”