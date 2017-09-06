Chipolopolo of Zambia kept up the pressure on Group B leaders Nigeria on Tuesday by beating hosts Algeria 1-0 in Blida to stay firm in their new position.

Zambia had beaten Algeria 3-1 in Lusaka on Saturday to move above Cameroon who were then with two points only from two draws in two games.

This had set the stage for Zambia to win on Match Day 3 and then Match Day 4 of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Africa Zone.

Zambia are now second in the group with seven points from four matches, after two wins, one draw and one loss.

- Advertisement -

Cameroon are in third place with three points from four matches, after three draws and one loss.

Algeria bring up the rear with one point from four matches, following one draw and three losses.

This situation means Zambia still have a chance to upstage Nigeria, if they can beat the Super Eagles on Oct. 7 in Uyo.

A win means they will be level on 10 points with Nigeria.

Nigeria will then need to beat Algeria away on the final match day on Nov. 6 to win the group.

The group winners will qualify for the World Cup finals.