Dani Alves admits that Cristiano Ronaldo is the toughest opponent he has faced in his career, but maintains Lionel Messi and Neymar are superior.

The Brazilian right-back has come up against the Real Madrid star on several occasions in his career through his time at Barcelona and Juventus, most recently in last season’s Champions League final.

However, the 34-year-old spent eight seasons as a team-mate of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi in Spain, and believes the Argentine is the greatest that has ever lived, giving a special mention to compatriot and new Paris Saint-Germain colleague Neymar.

Alves named Ronaldo when asked by FIFA TV who his toughest opponent has been, but added: “I say Messi (is the best of all time) because I’ve seen him play.

“Of the other greats, I have heard what people say about them, but I can’t corroborate it because I haven’t seen them.

“I choose Messi next to Neymar, they are the most spectacular I’ve seen.”

Meanwhile, the full-back picked ex-Barca boss Pep Guardiola as his No.1 coach, despite passing up the chance to join Manchester City this summer and instead choosing PSG.

And his Brazil team-mate and current Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis was named by Alves as the best defender he has faced.