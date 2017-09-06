Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, has confirmed that there are ongoing talks with England youth international, Tammy Abraham.

Abraham is on a season-long loan to Swansea City from Chelsea, but despite even playing at the European U-20 Championship which England won, Nigeria is still hoping to lure him.

The striker is born to a Nigerian father and a British mother, same as Ola Aina who recently switched allegiance to Nigeria and even made the squad for their last round of World Cup 2018 qualifiers.

Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, Tyrone Ebuehi and William Troost-Ekong a‎re some players who have switched allegiance to Nigeria in recent times.

“This team has not only shown capacity to go very far, but the youthfulness gives you the assurance that it can even go farther. You look at the players and you are happy that there is a future for Nigerian Football.

“You take a first look at the team and you see players like William Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Leon Balogun, Alex Iwobi, Chidozie Awaziem, Tyronne Ebuehi, Kelechi Iheanacho and now we have Ola Aina as well. We are working on getting Tammy Abraham.

“There are others like Henry Onyekuru and Olanrewaju Kayode. I believe we are so blessed and that this team will cause a big stir in Russia, and if not in Russia, in Qatar in five years time,” Pinnick said while speaking to the official media of the NFF.