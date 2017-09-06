The Super Eagles were in high spirits on Tuesday after the Nigeria Football Federation announced full match bonuses for players and officials of the national team for Monday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Yaounde, despite the Eagles being held 1-1 by the Indomitable Lions.

According to a statement from the federation, NFF president Amaju Pinnick made the bonus declaration to the team aboard the ARIK Air Bombadier CRJ 1000 aircraft that flew the Nigerian delegation back from Yaounde on Tuesday morning.

“When the draw was made last year, people said ours was the Group of Death. But you have stayed very much alive with scintillating performances and done the nation very proud,” he said.

A member of the Nigerian delegation, who pleaded anonymity, said the entire team was in happy mood after the NFF boss’ declaration.

“The players were elated and I believe if the federation continues like this, picking up the ticket to Russia will just be a matter of time,” our source said.

Pinnick added that preparations for next month’s crucial tie against Zambia have started.

“Even before the conclusion of this second match against Cameroon in Yaounde, we had started the arrangements for the match against Zambia. The Chairman of Organising Committee (NFF 1st vice president, Seyi Akinwunmi) will travel to Uyo this week to see Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and they will go through the check-list together.

“Nothing will be left to chance. It is a very big match, and the way things have turned out against Cameroon, it is now an even bigger match than the ones we played against Cameroon. There must be no room for error.”