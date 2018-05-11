Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association after their furious protests over a penalty awarded to Leicester during Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat.

Gunners players were left incensed after referee Graham Scott gave Leicester a 75th-minute spot-kick for a foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Demarai Gray at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy converted the penalty to put Leicester 2-1 up and on course for victory in Arsenal’s penultimate game of the Premier League season.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was critical of Scott’s decision, saying: “It’s a creative, imaginative aspect from the referee. We watched it again, it’s a nice dive but it’s not a penalty.”

An FA statement on Friday said: “Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

“The incident occurred in the 75th minute of Wednesday’s game against Leicester City. Arsenal have until 6pm on Wednesday 16 May to respond to the charge.”