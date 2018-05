Super Eagles’ opponent Iceland has released a 23-man list for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

The Strákarnir Okkar, otherwise known as the “Our Boys” in English, will make their debut against Argentina on the 16th of June at the Otkritie Arena in Moscow.

In addition to 23 players, 12 other players have also been selected as the reserve and will be on standby.

The Football Association of Iceland has also produced an interesting video to announced the squad for Russia on their YouTube channel.

Iceland provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannes Thor Halldorsson (Randers, Denmark), Runar Alex Runarsson (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Frederik Schram (Roskilde, Denmark);

Defenders: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen, Scotland), Ari Freyr Skulason (Lokeren, Belgium), Birkir Mar Saevarsson (Valur), Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Rostov, Russia), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City, England), Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia, Bulgaria), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Rostov, Russia);

Midfielders: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley, England), Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa, England), Arnor Ingvi Traustason (Malmo, Sweden), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese, Italy), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton, England), Olafur Ingi Skulason (Karabukspor, Turkey), Rurik Gislason (Sandhausen, Germany), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga, Norway), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City, Wales);

Forwards: Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg, Germany), Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson (Rostov, Russia), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Reading, England), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV, Netherlands).