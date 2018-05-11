Leicester City manager Claude Puel has refused to rule out Riyad Mahrez’s exit from the club this summer.

Mahrez, who was close to a Manchester City switch in January, waved to the fans at the end of Leicester City’s 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on Wednesday, fueling speculations he may be on his way from the club.

“Riyad is in contract with Leicester, but we will see in the summer with different players. We will see. We don’t know. The only thing we know is that Riyad has a contract with Leicester,” Puel said during his pre-match press conference on Friday, ahead of his side’s final match of the season in the Premier League against Tottenham.

The former Southampton manager added that he is looking to finishing the season on a high by beating Tottenham Hotspur in London.

“We enjoyed this game [against Arsenal] and it was a good feeling for the team and for the fans. We had a good mentality, energy, and desire,” the Frenchman said.

“It will be great for us to play at Wembley. An opportunity to finish the season strongly at a fantastic stadium.”

A win for Leicester City over Spurs on Sunday will see the Foxes complete a double over the Lilywhites.

They will also become the first team to beat both north London sides (Arsenal and Tottenham) in consecutive Premier League matches after Manchester United who beat Spurs 3-0 and Arsenal 8-2 in August 2011.