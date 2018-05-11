With Liverpool creeping closer, Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has asked his club to grant him pay parity with Lionel Messi who plays for Barcelona FC.

The demand is conditioned on if he successfully shoots his club past Liverpool in their forthcoming May 26 encounter in Kiev.

This was confirmed by Diario Gol, which said that Ronaldo wants Real to grant him pay parity with Messi.

Messi is currently the world’s highest-paid player, earning a whopping £500,000 weekly.

And Ronaldo wants Real to give him the same — if he shoots them past Liverpool.

Ronaldo is set to star for Real Madrid when they face Liverpool in the Champions League in Kiev on May 26. The Portugal international is aiming to fire Los Blancos to the prize for the third consecutive year.

Ronaldo has recently returned to form to spark Real Madrid hopes of yet another golden night. But the most widely read Internet sports portal in Spain, Diario Gol, claims that Ronaldo has thrown the La Liga giants into crisis ahead of the final.

It is said he has threatened to leave yet again.

Last summer, talk was rife that Ronaldo was determined to turn his back on the club he signed for in 2009. Inevitably, speculation arose that Manchester United and PSG were prepared to break the bank for him.

However, both deals look highly unlikely now, as PSG are reportedly angry at Real for their public pursuit of Neymar and may block all negotiations with Zinedine Zidane’s team.