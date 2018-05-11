Brazil defender Dani Alves has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup in Russia, the Brazilian Football Confederation have confirmed.

Alves injured his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Coupe de France on Tuesday night.

The 35-year-old, who has won 107 caps for his country, could need surgery on the injury and has now been ruled out of this summer’s tournament in Russia after being assessed by the Brazilian medical team.