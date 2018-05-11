Arsenal have suspended two coaches pending an internal investigation after allegations of bullying were made against them, Sky Sports reports.

Under-23 coach Steve Gatting and his assistant Carl Laraman are under investigation following complaints made by youth players.

Both coaches were missing from the technical area during Tuesday evening’s Premier League International Cup final against Porto at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal under-18 coach Kwame Ampadu stepped in to fill the position in their absence as the hosts lost 1-0 on the night.

Sky Sports confirmed Arsenal launched an internal enquiry immediately after the allegations were made against Gatting and Laraman.