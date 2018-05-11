Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Gareth Southgate would be making a “good choice” if he includes Trent Alexander-Arnold in England’s 23-man World Cup squad.

England are set to announce their squad for Russia on May 16 and Jurgen Klopp believes Alexander-Arnold would be a valuable player to have in the squad.

Klopp said: “I am a fan of Trent. That’s why he plays very often, and because he plays on a high level. He’s developed over the past year. Mentally he didn’t have to improve but physically he did.

“I’m not Gareth Southgate, but if he needed a player who can play right-back and maybe other positions too, I think he would be a good choice. If Gareth needs him, he’d be ready.”

Alexander-Arnold faces competition from Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier for the right-back position.

The 19-year-old has made three appearances for England U21s but is yet to make a senior appearance for his country.

The 2017/18 season has been a real breakthrough one for the youngster, who has made 18 league appearances for Liverpool and cemented his place in the side ahead of compatriot Nathaniel Clyne.

