Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon has been charged by Uefa over comments about referee Michael Oliver after their Champions League defeat by Real Madrid.

Buffon was sent off for dissent after Oliver awarded Real a late penalty, which they scored to go through.

Following the quarter-final second leg on 11 April, Italian Buffon said the official had “a bag of rubbish for a heart” and should “sit in the stands eating crisps” for “ruining a dream”.