Bayern Munich have signed winger Arjen Robben and defender Rafinha to one-year contract extensions through the 2018-19 season, the Bundesliga champions have announced.

Robben, 34, joined Bayern from Real Madrid in 2009, has won seven Bundesliga titles and scored the winner in the 2013 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, and Rafinha, 35, moved from Genoa in 2011 after five seasons at Schalke.

“Both Arjen Robben and Rafinha play important roles in our plans for the coming season,” sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.

Fellow veteran Franck Ribery, 35, signed a one-year contract extension earlier this week with Bayern, whose club policy means they only give one-year extensions to players older than 30.