The Flying Eagles will have their first training at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau this evening ahead of tomorrow’s U20 AFCON qualifier against the home team.

“The boys are fine and in high spirits,” a team official said.

“Everyone is looking forward to the match after a hectic training camp.”

The Nigeria U20s lead by coach Paul Aigbogun arrived Bissau late Thursday night after they connected from Morocco.

Israel-based goalkeeper Akpan Udoh is the only overseas-based player on the 20-man Flying Eagles squad.

Hosts Young Djurtinhos of Guinea Bissau, who shocked out Sierra Leone in the previous round of the qualifying series, have named as many as nine Portugal-based pros for tomorrow’s game.

This is understandable as they were colonised by Portugal, Portuguese is the country’s official language and the West Africans still keep close ties with their former colonial masters.

Kick-off time tomorrow is 5pm Nigerian time.

The return leg will be played in Nigeria the following weekend.