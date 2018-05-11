Getty Images

Eric Cantona will return to the Old Trafford pitch when he takes part in Soccer Aid for UNICEF on June 10.

The five-time Premier League winner will play in the Soccer Aid World XI alongside sprinter Usain Bolt, who had a trial at Borussia Dortmund in March.

“There is no place like home,” said Cantona, who played for Manchester United from 1992 to 1997. “Knowing I am coming back to Old Trafford is a special feeling and I am looking forward to seeing the stands full of familiar faces.

“My message is this: Soccer Aid for UNICEF is a game like no other because of the support you give it. I am coming back to make the June 10 match the best ever and I want you to join me.”

Among the players joining Cantona and Bolt on the World XI will be Robert Pires, Clarence Seedorf, Patrick Kluivert and Yaya Toure.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR