Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell believes the club must address a lack of leadership in defence.

The Gunners will finish a disappointing Premier League campaign in sixth place, with Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign as manager to end this summer.

Wenger’s side have been particularly feeble in defence, conceding 51 goals, only three less than relegated duo Swansea and West Brom with one game remaining.

“Arsenal needs a really big tackler,” said Campbell, who won two Premier League titles in his first three seasons with Arsenal after joining in 2001.

“I think they’re desperate for someone who can head, tackle… a good passer, who can really bring the back four voice. They lack voice.

“They need someone who’s very vocal, who can start ordering people around the backline.”

Arsenal take on Huddersfield in Wenger’s final game on Sunday, but having fallen 12 points adrift of a top-four place and 27 behind champions Manchester City, there is little left for them to play for.

The Gunners’ struggles at the back have been masked slightly by the maintenance of the attacking potency Wenger’s sides have become known for.

Yet despite boasting the third-best attacking record in the division, Campbell feels Arsenal can still get a lot more out of January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“Aubameyang is sharp, he’s quick,” Campbell said of the striker, who has returned an impressive nine goals in 12 league appearances.

“I think they’ve got to start learning his best position. Especially when the team up against them is high up, he’s very quick.

“The relationship is not there yet to pass in the right areas to get the best out of him. Hopefully, in pre-season a new manager will see his potential and how he can really hurt teams.”