Former Super Eagles coach Jo Bonfrere has said he does not expect any surprises when Nigeria’s provisional squad list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup is announced next week.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said he will release Super Eagles provisional squad on Monday, May 14.

There have been speculations over who eventually gets the nod for Nigeria’s sixth World Cup finals appearance.

But Dutchman, Bonfrere Jo, who took the U23s to an unprecedented Olympic Games Soccer gold medal win in 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, reasoned there was no need to speculate since it is normal the coach would stick with players who helped him secure the World Cup ticket.

“The players I’m expecting to see in the Super Eagles squad list?”, Bonfrere rhetorically fired back when he was called him up.

“Of course, Nigerian players, who are everywhere in Europe. They are all doing good in their clubs.

“But at this point, you don’t expect new players in the team. World Cup is about four weeks so am I expecting new players into the Super Eagles?, No.

“There is no time for that. You played qualifiers, you played friendly games, you seen these players, what they can bring into the team.

“So, now, it takes extraordinarily exceptional players to get into the team for the World Cup at this moment”.

Aside his gold in the 1996 Olympic Games, Bonfrere won silver medal for the Super Eagles during the Nations Cup in 2000 jointly hosted by Nigeria and Ghana.