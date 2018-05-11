Leicester City loanee Ahmed Musa has said he hopes to help his Russian club CSKA Moscow secure a UEFA Champions League ticket on Sunday.

CSKA Moscow are third with 55 points from 29 games, a point behind second-placed Spartak Moscow.

On Sunday, CSKA Moscow host struggling side Anzhi, while Spartak Moscow host Dynamo Moscow in the last game of the season.

“It’s obvious we can’t win the league again, so my target now is to help my team secure a ticket to play in UEFA Champions League,” Ahmed Musa said.

The World Cup-bound forward has scored five goals in nine games since his arrival in the winter from the Premier League.