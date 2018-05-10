Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association after players and coaches surrounded referee Lee Mason at half-time during Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

Chelsea were angered when Mason awarded the hosts a corner but then blew for half-time before it was taken.

A statement from the FA said: “Chelsea have been charged with failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

“The incident occurred at half-time of yesterday’s game against Huddersfield Town. Chelsea have until 6 p.m. on Tuesday [15 May 2018] to respond to the charge.”

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta, midfielder Cesc Fabregas and defender Antonio Rudiger led the protests. Rudiger had to be dragged away by assistant coach Carlo Cudicini.

The Blues were frustrated by time-wasting and gamesmanship throughout the game, the result of which hit their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.