Officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have said they will consider cancelling a World Cup warm-up against DR Congo later this month after the outbreak of the deadly Ebola disease in that country.

Nigeria plan a friendly on May 28 against DR Congo in the southern city of Port Harcourt.

This week, DRC reported cases of Ebola and the NFF said should there be any danger of the disease spreading in Nigeria, the game to bid the Super Eagles farewell to the World Cup will be called off.

“We will stop the game on medical advice because we cannot risk any lives,” said one official.

“But in the meantime, the visiting team will be fully screened on arrival in the country for the game.

“Both CAF and FIFA have been informed of the situation.”

The NFF have also contacted the ministry of health as well as immigration service as regards the arrival of the DR Congo contingent to Port Harcourt on board a special chartered flight ahead of the friendly.