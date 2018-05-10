Wayne Rooney has agreed a deal in principle that could see him leave Everton for Major League Soccer side DC United this summer in a £12.5m deal.

Rooney’s representatives have been in the US to negotiate terms and the former England skipper is willing to leave the Premier League club.

Nothing has been signed yet and uncertainty over Everton boss Sam Allarydce’s position means the forward could stay at Goodison Park.

Rooney re-joined Everton in July 2017.

He spent 13 seasons at Manchester United after signing from Everton as an 18-year-old, becoming their record goalscorer.

It is understood Rooney has been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 MLS season. The US transfer window does not open until July.