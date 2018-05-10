Spanish LaLiga giants and 2017/2018 UEFA Europa League finalists Atletico Madrid will be in Nigeria for the first time to face the home-based Super Eagles in the GOtv Max Cup.

This was announced at a press conference held at MultiChoice office in Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday.

The game will be held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on May 22, six days after the Europa League final in Lyon, France between Atletico and Marseille.

At the press conference on Thursday were Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick, NFF second Vice President and Chairman League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko, LaLiga delegate Javier Del Rio; General Manager, Sales and Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria Martin Mabutho and former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju.

Mabutho said: “We are delighted to bring one of the three biggest clubs from LaLiga to Nigeria in what we believe will be a historic visit.

“As you all know Atlético Madrid is one of the top clubs in LaLiga. GOtv customers, and indeed football fans in Nigeria, will have the rare opportunity of watching the stars play the Super Eagles right here on Nigerian soil.

“MultiChoice is undoubtedly the continent’s leader in sports and we have repeatedly shown this not only by the exclusive content we broadcast, but also by the way we support sports in Nigeria and put the country on the global sports map through exciting initiatives like the GOtv Max Cup.”

The President of LaLiga, Javier Tebas said: “This is a historic announcement and we are excited to share this news with our Nigerian fans: Atletico Madrid, one of LaLiga’s greatest clubs, will come to Nigeria and give our fans the chance to enjoy watching their stars up close. Africa and Nigeria in particular are very important for us and have a lot of love for Spanish football, something we are proud of.”

The match between Atletico and the home-based Eagles will air live on SuperSport Select 4 on GOtv Max, which shows the Spanish top flight regularly.