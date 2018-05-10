Arsene Wenger used his farewell news conference as Arsenal manager on Thursday to urge his successor to “respect the values of the club”.

The Frenchman departs after a final game at Huddersfield Town on Sunday and was in reflective mood as he contemplated his 22 years in charge.

Speculation is intensifying over who his successor will be with British media reporting that Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and former Arsenal captains Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira among leading contenders.

Asked for his advice to the new man, Wenger said: “Respect the values of the club. I would like him to bring his own ideas.

“It’s a chance for the players to see something different. But, on the other hand, I will say respect what has been built here.”

In spite of his many achievements, Wenger will depart on a low with Arsenal losing a seventh consecutive away game on Wednesday, 3-1 at Leicester City.

It was their worst run in more than half-a-century.

On Sunday, Arsenal are looking to end their embarrassing record of being the only side in the top four tiers of English football not to pick up an away point this year.

Wenger, however, still believes the club is in good shape for his successor.

“The players’ attitude was great last night,” said Wenger. “They were fantastic. There is a special bond in this team.

“There is something waiting to come out that is special. Hopefully that will come out next season.”

Wenger said he is unsure about his immediate plans, but has been linked with a position as general manager at Paris St Germain (PSG).

“When you stay for such a long period, you question if it is time to go now or not,” he said.

“We live in a society where people want big change always, you know. I don’t know what I will do. Maybe go to Russia.

“I have some work to do in France (next week) on Monday, Tuesday. On Thursday, I will come back and clear my office. After that, I don’t know.”

Wenger also used the occasion to look back, saying that while he considered his 2004 ‘Invincibles’ team the best of his reign, he was at his most productive between 2006-2015.

The ‘Invincibles’ went through the 2004-2005 season unbeaten.