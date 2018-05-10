The leading scorer in the NPFL, Junior Lokosa, will be given his chance to stake a claim for a place at the World Cup, according to Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

The 25-year-old Lokosa has scored 16 goals for Kano Pillars halfway through the domestic league season.

“We will have a look at him (Lokosa),” Rohr revealed.

“He has been scoring goals.

“He has been observed by Salisu (Yusuf) (Eagles chief coach).”

Lokosa is most likely to be involved when a locally-based national team take on Spanish La Liga, Atletico Madrid, on May 22 in Uyo.

Enyimba goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is the only home-based player who has been fully involved with the Super Eagles leading up to Russia 2018.

He is expected to be listed on a provisional squad to be announced on May 14.