It was all smiles for FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game against Enyimba on Wednesday.

The Nnewi-based side showed up at the UJ Esuene Stadium in high spirits and fought hard for a 1-1 draw.

Seka Pascal and Ibrahim Mustapha scored for the two sides in the oriental derby.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Philip Asuquo netted the only goal as Yobe Desert Stars picked a 1-0 home win over MFM FC.

And finally at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa United opened the scoring through Cyril Olisema, but Hamzat Owolabi’s second half equaliser was enough to win a point for Plateau United.