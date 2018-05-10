Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris believes the club’s qualification for next season’s Champions League “means more than a trophy”.

Spurs secured a top-four finish on Wednesday night after their 1-0 win over Newcastle and Chelsea’s draw at home to Huddersfield.

It means Mauricio Pochettino’s side will compete in the Champions League for a third consecutive campaign and challenge Europe’s elite at their new stadium next season.

Tottenham are yet to win a trophy under Mauricio Pochettino but Lloris believes this season’s qualification is a “big achievement” having “played 37 games away from home” following the club’s temporary home move to Wembley this season.

The France international said: “To be in the Champions League three times in a row means a lot; to be above Chelsea and Arsenal, I think we deserve credit.

“Not a lot of people believed at the beginning of the season in Tottenham for the top four places and I think today means more than a trophy because we showed the club is strong even if we had some difficult moments.

“We need to enjoy it because we’ve played 37 games away from home – that’s the feeling to be honest.

“You can say whatever you want, but Tottenham isn’t at its home ground and I think the most exciting thing is that next season we will play Champions League in our new stadium.

“For the fans, the club, the players, the coaching and medical staff it’s a big, big achievement but we need to keep working and to stay ambitious because the next step is to win something.”