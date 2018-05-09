Ryan Giggs is upbeat on Manchester United’s progress, saying FA Cup glory and second spot in the Premier League would be a success.

The United legend, now manager of Wales, knows all about the demands at Old Trafford having collected a record 34 trophies over his career.

The Red Devils have not won the title since Giggs’ penultimate campaign in 2012/13 but this season’s runners-up spot represents their best finish in five years.

He has been encouraged by the strides made under Jose Mourinho’s management and sees victory over Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup final on May 19 as a key statement of intent.

“It’s a huge game for United, to finish second and win the FA Cup is a successful season,” said Giggs. “If they do that we’ll definitely be getting there, back to the top.

“As a United fan you want to compete for the league and compete in Europe as well, but winning the FA Cup and coming second, you can build on that and we all hope they can compete for the Premier League next year.

“They were quite successful last year, winning two trophies (the Europa League and League Cup), but coming second is definitely progress.”

Giggs led his country for the first time at the China Cup in March, with Wales beating the hosts 6-0 before losing 1-0 to Uruguay in the final.

His next assignment is against Mexico in Los Angeles on May 29, when he will be without star man Gareth Bale and teenage talent Ben Woodburn due to the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Bale is no stranger to European football’s showpiece match but for 18-year-old Woodburn, who is likely to be a substitute for the Reds, it represents a major learning curve.

“It’s huge for Gareth, it could be his fourth winners’ medal, which is unbelievable, and for Ben it’s a great experience, such a great occasion,” added Giggs.

“It can only help Ben in what I believe will be a very successful career. It’s about taking it all in, seeing how players prepare for these big games. You’re seeing great players at first hand, players at Real Madrid and Liverpool as well, with what they’ve done recently.

“He can look and pick up pointers from how these players prepare for such a game.”