Ahmed Musa has said he is thrilled he is back to top form after a torrid time in the Premier League with Leicester City.

His red-hot form comes just months to the World Cup, which incidentally will be staged in his beloved Russia.

Ahmed Musa, who has been in superb form since his loan move to CSKA Moscow from Leicester City, said scoring goals is not new to him but he is just happy to be back at his best.

The forward, who was named in the Team of the Week in the Russian Premier League last weekend after scoring s brace in his team’s 6-0 win over Arsenal Tula, said: “Getting on Team of the Week here is not new to me, but I am happy to still get such an honour.

“My main joy is that I am back playing games and getting the goals. It’s exciting moment for me.”

He has now scored five goals in nine games.