Sir Alex Ferguson no longer needs intensive care after undergoing emergency surgery on Saturday for a brain haemorrhage, Manchester United have announced.

Ferguson, 76, will continue his rehabilitation as an inpatient at Salford Royal Hospital.

The Scot retired as United manager in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26 years in charge.

“His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support,” the club added.

The family continue to request “vital” privacy as Ferguson enters the next stage of his recovery.

He was last seen in public at Old Trafford last month when he presented out-going Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.

The most successful manager in the history of the British game, Ferguson’s trophy haul at Old Trafford included 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

Ferguson famously won the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999, the year in which he was knighted.

A host of Premier League managers, including Wenger and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, sent their good wishes over the weekend to Ferguson.

Wenger described Ferguson as “an optimistic man” with Guardiola saying his thoughts were with Ferguson’s wife Cathy and the rest of his family.