Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis says that Antoine Griezmann would be a bargain if he is snapped up for his buyout clause of €100 million in July.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and striker Luis Suarez have spoken openly about the club’s interest in Griezmann in recent days, leading Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin to angrily tell Barca that “enough is enough.”

But the transfer saga was the main topic of conversation at Atletico’s media open day for the Europa League final in Lyon, though Luis insists that speculation over the striker’s future will not be a distraction ahead of the game against Marseille next Wednesday.

“Griezmann is cheap, for sure, at €100m in this market,” Filipe told a news conference at the Wanda Metropolitano. “He is even cheaper if he plays a good final. That is the reality, but neither Griezmann, nor the rest of us, are thinking about this. After the final yes, but not before.

“We all want to win and it has no effect. We are delighted to work with him, but we are not just Griezmann, many players have worked hard to make this final. Without doubt he has been our most decisive player this season, so we want him to stay. But what happens afterwards is something completely away from what happens this week.”

Griezmann has hit 27 goals and 14 assists in 42 games across all competitions for Atletico this season. In the Europa League semifinal against Arsenal he scored his team’s crucial away goal in the 1-1 first leg in London, then in the return assisted Diego Costa’s strike which sealed their progress 2-1 on aggregate.

The France international himself has said that he would like to have his future decided ahead of this summer’s World Cup, to avoid a saga dragging on as it did last year when he almost joined Manchester United.

However, with the release clause in his contract set at €200m until July 1, when it then drops by half to €100m, means a quick resolution to the issue appears unlikely, especially given the relationship between Barca and Atletico.