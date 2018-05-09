Jose Mourinho has spoken for the first time about Sir Alex Ferguson’s battle for recovery following the former Manchester United manager’s emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage at the weekend, with the current Old Trafford boss saying that the club are now “very positive” about the Scot’s prospects.

Ferguson has been in hospital since undergoing surgery on Saturday and his condition has prompted reaction across the globe, with the sporting world offering their best wishes and hopes for a full recovery for the 76-year-old.

“His family ask for privacy and that’s what I am going to respect,” Mourinho told a news conference on Wednesday. “But we are positive, very positive. We are confident.”

Mourinho, meanwhile, insisted that Ferguson’s condition will not have a negative effect on his team ahead of Thursday’s Premier League clash with West Ham at the London Stadium.

“I can only think that if there is any relation, it is a positive relation,” he said.