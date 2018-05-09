Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy has said he will be attending next week’s Europa League final to support his former club Marseille against Atletico Madrid.

Mendy made 81 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille after joining from Le Havre in 2013.

The 23-year-old France international left to join Monaco three years later before switching to City last summer after winning the French title.

But full-back Mendy has never lost his connection to Marseille and posted social media videos of himself celebrating their wins en route to the final in Lyon next Wednesday.

Mendy jokingly asked Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas for two tickets to the game after Marseille secured progress against Red Bull Salzburg last week.

He was then offered two tickets by Marseille ultra group the South Winners 1987 “for having supported us all the way through our European journey.”

In reply, he then offered the tickets to two Twitter followers, revealing he already has plans to be at the game.

“It’s very nice of you, boys, but normally I’ll be there through my own means,” he wrote.