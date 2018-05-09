Southampton have written one-star review for the Marriott Hotel in Swansea after the club’s booking was cancelled 24 hours before a crucial Premier League match against the Swans.

The Saints were forced to stay 35 miles away at the Vale of Glamorgan resort, an hour away from the Liberty Stadium in rush hour traffic, after their booking at the Marriott was cancelled because of a “virus” at the hotel.

Southampton boss Mark Hughes spoke of his anger in the build-up to the match, which the Saints won 1-0 to all-but ensure their Premier League status for another season, although he later claimed the cancellation had worked in his side’s favour.

Southampton continued their criticism of the hotel on Wednesday after tweeting an image of a fake online review for the hotel captioned “Just some feedback…”.

The review read: “Had been due to stay here for an extremely important business trip, only to have our reservation cancelled 24 hours before arrival, due to an apparent virus outbreak.

“Very disappointing, as other guests’ bookings seemed to be unaffected.

“The inconvenience meant we had to make alternative arrangements for our group at short notice. Ended up switching to the Val Resort. Not an ideal location for our needs – much longer trip to get to our meeting – but great staff and facilities there and would highly recommend.

“Fortunately, the experience didn’t sour our trip. Business meeting was extremely productive! Not planning to return any time soon.”