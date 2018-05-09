NPFL side Heartland have filed papers with the League Management Company to resign their former defender Emmanuel Olowo.

“Yes, Olowo is among the players we have submitted his registration documents with LMC”, an official of the club said.

“You know there is a new registration procedure, so until the process is completed, you can’t lay claim to such player.”

Checks further revealed that Republic of Niger international Zeidine Ahmeye Ousmane is also among players Heartland hierarchy have forwarded their registration documents to organisers of the domestic league, LMC.

“For now, there are about nine players we have submitted their registration documents to LMC,” the official said.

“They include ThankGod Ike and Okey Nwadike both of whose registrations have been confirmed and they made their debuts in the match day 20 clash against Kano Pillars, which ended 1-1.

“We are trying to inject experienced players into the team in our efforts to improve on our standing on the league table.”

ThankGod Ike and Emmanuel Olowo held the fort in the heart of Heartland defence in their run up to the CAF Champions League final in 2009.