CHAN Eagles star Peter Eneji has said the Flying Eagles hope to win a 2019 U20 AFCON qualifier in Guinea Bissau on Saturday.

“I am convinced we will win in Guinea Bissau,” the Plateau United winger declared.

“We are going to play for our country in that clash away from home and as a team we know what is at stake we have prepared well, we have been in camp for a while now, we are going there with a mentality to beat them at home.

“There is no small team in football any longer, but preparations and quality will separate the two sides.”

The Nigeria U20s will fly out of the country through Lagos Thursday morning via Air Maroc.

The match will be played at the September 24 Stadium on Saturday from 5pm Nigerian time.

Eneji also said he is delighted to have regained full fitness in time to make the 20-man squad to Bissau.

“I am pleased to make the list considering the fact that I was injured but I’m now back and better,” he said.