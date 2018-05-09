Ben Davies says Tottenham must finish in the top four if the club are to consider this season a success.

Tottenham play Newcastle and Leicester in their remaining Premier League matches knowing two wins will secure third place in the table and Champions League football next season.

The Wales defender is happy Spurs’ fate is in their own hands and is looking forward to a positive conclusion to the Premier League season.

Davies said ahead of Wednesday’s match against Newcastle: “If we want to finish in the top four then that’s down to us. We know where we want to be.

“We have had a taste of Champions League football in the last few years, and we want to do it again, so this year that means we have to finish in the top four, so we will do our best to make it happen.

“We are glad it’s in our own hands, we don’t have to rely on other results so it’s going to be down to us to make sure we win those games coming up.

“We have to finish in a good position to look back and see this as a decent season – if we do finish in the top four then we can look back at it as a positive season.

“We were not playing at our home stadium and we have done well so far, it’s now about finishing the job.

Tottenham are based at Wembley while their new stadium at White Hart Lane is being rebuilt and struggled to hit top form there at the start of the season, but Davies says Spurs have become accustomed to their adopted home.

He added: “Playing at Wembley was something we had to deal with, but we put that to bed early and have two games left there, so it would be nice to finish with two wins.

“At the start of the season it didn’t seem like our home stadium, but we did well there and now it feels like home.”