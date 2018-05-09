Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has reiterated his view that World Cups should be staged in one country rather than co-hosted by multiple nations.

Blatter, 82, said football’s world governing body is now interested in co-hosted World Cups because it wants to increase the tournament to 48 teams.

A decision on the hosts of the 2026 World Cup will be made on 13 June.

United States, Canada and Mexico have made a joint bid while Morocco has also bid to host the event.

“To have three big countries together… they have proven they can host it alone, so why are the three together?” Blatter told BBC’s Mani Djazmi.

Disgraced former president Blatter was in charge of football for 17 years until he was banned amid a corruption scandal in 2015.

The World Cup has only been hosted in more than one country once when it was co-hosted by South Korea and Japan in 2002, a tournament Blatter says was a “nightmare in organisation”.

He said joint bids were denied from Libya and Tunisia for the 2010 tournament and both Spain and Portugal, and Belgium and the Netherlands, for 2018 due to a decision from Fifa not to consider a “combined organisation”.

Blatter has also criticised a taskforce introduced for the 2026 bidding process which has the power to exclude a bid to host the competition before the vote at Fifa’s congress.

“They cannot do that,” Blatter said.

“Even if one of the candidates is not a good one, they have the right to be at the congress.

“That’s why I’m advocating that Morocco has to go to the congress. Morocco cannot be kicked out before the congress.”

Blatter was banned for eight years, later reduced to six, over ethics breaches when he was found to have made a £1.3m “disloyal payment” to ex-Uefa boss Michel Platini.

Asked if he said he was confident of clearing his name Blatter said “yes, absolutely”.

“What I have done – or what we have done?” he added. “We have decided to pay a salary which we promised to pay him and it has been in all the books of Fifa.

“What’s not moral about paying a salary to somebody? It’s a contrary, and it will not stand in a tribunal, absolutely not.”

At the end of 2015 Blatter said he was “close to dying” following the ethics scandal.

“It was not an illness it was just a shock,” Blatter said on those comments. “Fortunately for me my heart and my brain were always functioning and the rest is not so important.”

Blatter said he would “definitely not” return to Fifa if his ban was overturned and said he was “disappointed” that “discussions” of a Nobel Peace prize ended when he was suspended.

“There was no reason to suspend me – history will show it. The idea was never the Nobel Prize for me, but for Fifa, for the activity we have done in Fifa.”

Blatter has also criticised Uefa’s Nations League which begins after the World Cup saying “the rich will become richer, and those who have less, they remain poor” due to the tournament.

The Nations League will effectively end international friendlies for European national teams and see teams attempt to qualify for a finals tournament held in ’empty’ summers without a World Cup or European Championships while it also acts as a second chance for teams to qualify for the Euros.

Fifa wants to make the Nations League a global competition.

“This is not the idea in the development programmes we started 30 or 40 years ago,” Blatter said.

“This is not the right thing, it is not my philosophy of football and it should not be the philosophy of football for those who like the good game.”