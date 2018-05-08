Massimiliano Allegri insists he will sit down with the Juventus board at the end of the season and start planning for next season, amid reports linking him with the manager’s job at Arsenal.

The Emirates club are searching for a new manager as Arsene Wenger’s 22-year spell at the club draws to a close.

Allegri, who can win the Italian double if they beat AC Milan in the final of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday night, is one of the possible candidates lined up to replace Wenger,

However, he would not be drawn on the speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.

“At the end of the season, we’ll sit down and talk as we always do and plan for the future,” Allegri said. “We have to do that every year and this has to be done with great clarity.

“I have a very good rapport with the club and we are in sync, as proved over the last four years, where the team was turned inside out during the first season and the club worked so well to bring in players of quality alongside those who had not just technique, but great human values.

“At the end of the day, in football you need more than technique to win. You need other values that can push you on during difficult times.

“My growth process isn’t finished yet and I hope it’ll only end when I have decided to retire, which won’t be too late. I do have a few more years in me.”