Nigeria U20 team will fly out of the country to Bissau on Wednesday, May 9 for their 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations qualification against Guinea Bissau on Saturday.

The Junior Dhurtus defeated Sierra Leone 1-0 on aggregate to book a date with the Flying Eagles who were drawn bye for the First Round.

In preparation for the Guineans, Paul Aigbogun’s boys played a double-header friendly against the Egyptian U20 national team in Cairo.

According to team administrator Aliyu Lawal Ibrahim, a contingent including 20 players and team officials will land in their opponent’s abode on Wednesday evening.

Cape Verde’s Fabricio Duarte will handle the game and will be assisted by compatriots Luis Fernandes Barbosa, Jorge Santos Fonseca Aritson and Manuel Antonio Timas Mendes.

The match will take place at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau with the winner on aggregate facing the winner between Guinea and Mauritania in the Third round.