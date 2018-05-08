Henry Onyekuru will be ready for the World Cup, according to Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck.

The Nigeria international, who is on loan to champions Anderlecht from Everton, has regained full fitness after a long-term knee injury that kept him out for five months, but he has yet to play his much-awaited comeback game.

The Anderlecht coach told Voetbalkrant that both Onyekuru and Senegal defender Kara Mbodji may not feature in Thursday’s Belgian championship game at home against Standard Liege, but they will be ready for the World Cup next month.

“Their return requires time”, the coach disclosed.

“Kara has only been training outside for a week,

“I do not know if they both are still fit to join us in time, but they are definitely ready for the World Cup.”