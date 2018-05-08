Leicester winger Marc Albrighton will miss the rest of the season after accepting an FA misconduct charge following his red card against Crystal Palace.

Albrighton was dismissed during the Foxes’ 5-0 Premier League defeat at Selhurst Park last month and, after his sending-off, reacted angrily towards referee Mike Dean.

The FA announced on Tuesday that the 28-year-old will serve a two-match ban – and therefore miss Leicester’s two remaining games of the season – after accepting the charge, which “relates to his behaviour towards the referee”.

Albrighton was also fined £25,000.