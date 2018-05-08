Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun has praised the versatility and tactical discipline of top Dutch prospect Hamdi Akujobi.

The 18-year-old Rotterdam-based forward has trained with the Nigeria U20s for two weeks and coach Aigbogun has said he is pleased with what the youngster has shown.

“He’s a young player who can play various positions upfront and his tactical discipline means he will have a great and rewarding career in Europe, like Garba Lawal,” Aigbogun remarked.

“He’s in our pool of players now.”

Hamdi Akujobi holds a Dutch passport as he was born in Rotterdam and so he is eligible to play for Holland, but he has opted to play for his father’s native country.

Akujobi senior Chika was a striker who played for Dutch club Heracles Almelo as well as in Germany.

He has guided the professional career of Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo.