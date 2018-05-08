Liverpool defender Joe Gomez says he is “gutted” to be ruled out of both the Champions League final and this summer’s World Cup.

Gomez had recently returned from an ankle injury sustained on international duty back in March, but aggravated the issue in outings against West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

The 20-year-old was not part of the squad for Liverpool’s last two matches — trips to Roma and Chelsea — and has now had a procedure performed on his injured ankle.

He will not recover in time for the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26, and will not be fit to be part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad in Russia this summer.

“Liverpool can confirm Joe Gomez has undergone an operation on an ankle injury,” a statement on the club’s official website read. “The surgery, which has now addressed the issue, means the 20-year-old will play no part in the remaining two fixtures of the 2017-18 campaign, or the World Cup finals with England.

“However, Gomez will be ready for the start of Liverpool’s preseason training schedule in July following a rehabilitation period.”

He has made 31 appearances for Liverpool this season, having shared right-back responsibilities with Trent Alexander-Arnold due to Nathaniel Clyne’s long-term injury.

Gomez has three England caps to his name after making his international debut in November.

The player wrote on his Instagram account: “Gutted to confirm that my season for both club and country is over having undergone successful ankle surgery… Been a tough few weeks trying everything possible to be available on the pitch to help the team.

“I’m going to do all I can to get back and be in the best possible shape for pre season. The focus now is to support the team in the two biggest games of the season! Thank you for all the support over the course of the season.”