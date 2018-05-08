The national women’s team, the Super Falcons, will host their Gambian counterparts in a 2018 Women’s AFCON qualifier in Calabar, according to officials.

Gambia will host the first leg of the qualifier on June 4 with the return leg in Nigeria on June 9.

The Gambia ladies stunned Burkina Faso on penalties the previous round of the qualifiers for Ghana 2018.

Officials also hinted that the U20s, the Flying Eagles, may also host Guinea Bissau in Calabar.

The Junior Eagles will be guests of the Guineans on Saturday with the return leg U20 AFCON qualifier a week later.

Port Harcourt and Katsina are two other cities who could host the Flying Eagles.