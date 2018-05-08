Leicester City manager Claude Puel has ruled out Wilfred Ndidi from their encounter with Arsenal in Wednesday’s English Premier League tie.

The Nigeria international suffered a hamstring injury in the Foxes’ 5-0 loss to Crystal Palace on April 28 and missed last Saturday’s defeat to West Ham United.

A sunny day to recuperate ☀️🏃🏾‍♂️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rChB0u4nZM — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) May 7, 2018

Prior to the injury, the 21-year-old midfielder has been a constant fixture for the King Power Stadium outfit, featuring in 38 games across all competitions.

And ahead of the Foxes’ clash with the Emirates Stadium outfit, the French tactician has stated that the former Genk player along with Matty James, Daniel Amartey and Robert Huth will not be available for the outing.

“We are sure that Ndidi, [Matty] James, [Daniel] Amartey, [Robert] Huth are not available, then after, other players, I don’t know,” Puel said in a pre-match conference.

Leicester City are winless in their last five games and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in the outing.