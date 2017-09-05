Former Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins insists the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United is the “worst” piece of business he has ever seen at Stamford Bridge.

Matic was allowed to join United in a £40m transfer earlier this summer despite having helped Chelsea to the Premier League title the previous season.

The 29-year-old has made an impressive start to life at Old Trafford and Wilkins is astonished Chelsea allowed the midfielder to join a Premier League rival for such a modest fee.

Speaking about the transfer, Wilkins said: “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen, if I can say. I cannot see that for the life of me.

- Advertisement -

“You’ve got a guy here who was so paramount to Chelsea along with [N’Golo] Kante in the middle of the pitch, winning the championship for Chelsea the year before and all of a sudden you’ve sold him to one of or the biggest rival we have.

“I say we because I am a Chelsea supporter so I’m speaking from the heart when I speak.

“I just could not see why we would let Nemanja go there. He’s been outstanding for us and you’ve seen in the short period that he’s been there, how he’s allowed [Paul] Pogba to basically go and do what he wants.

“I just couldn’t see that piece of business, at all.”