Iker Casillas hopes to sign a new contract to remain with FC Porto for another season.

Casillas, who will turn 37 later this month, has started in 19 games this season but will be out of contract in the summer after spending three years in Portugal.

“I would like to remain another year,” Casillas told Cadena Ser radio. “I’m very grateful to the people of this club. I have to sit down and think what it is I want to do and then decide. To stay at FC Porto is my preference and I know that I’m not going to be any better than here.

“The truth is that when you get older, it means a lot to win titles because it gives you fuel,” he said. “If you spend a lot of years without winning anything, you begin to despair. I would like to continue a further year here. Right now my plans are short term and to enjoy the moment. I’m close to being 37 and, as is normal, am winding down. Football has been very generous to me.”

Casillas joined Porto, who were crowned champions for the first time in five seasons at the weekend, after 16 seasons at Real Madrid, where he won five La Liga crowns and three Champions League titles. In all, he captured 19 trophies with Los Blancos.

“I don’t miss [Real] Madrid,” he said. “These are stages that you have to go through. Madrid gave everything to me, the opportunity to win top titles and go to the national team. I will be eternally grateful to Madrid.

“I continue to be a Madrid fan and I’m enjoying [watching] this Real Madrid. When you leave and you see that they continue winning, it gives me a healthy envy but I’m also very happy for the people who are there.”

Casillas made a record 167th appearance in the Champions League in a goalless draw at Liverpool in March, and he now wishes that Real Madrid can win the title for a third successive season when they meet the Premier League side in the final on May 26.

“I hope Madrid wins its 13th European crown to continue being the club it is, the best in the world,” he said. “It’s incredible; they have an amazing squad. They eliminated PSG, Juventus… now all they have to do is to put the cherry on the cake.”

Madrid’s city rivals Atletico are also competing for European honours after reaching the Europa League final where they will face Marseille on May 16.

“I would like to have a European Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid,” Casillas added.